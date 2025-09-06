Bright skies are expected today, Saturday, September 6, in Tavistock, with sunny spells throughout. Temperatures reach about 19°C, while lows settle near 10°C tonight. Rain is unlikely, suggesting a dry interval from morning until late. Gentle breezes add mild freshness, rounding out a bright start to the weekend.

Moderate rain moves in tomorrow, and Sunday brings steady showers through much of the day. Temperatures hover near 17°C, with overnight lows about 10°C. Grey skies remain dominant, keeping conditions damp. Occasional breaks might appear, but rainfall could still be heavy at times, signalling a notably wet day overall.

Patchy rain lingers into Monday, offering more light showers throughout. Daytime highs reach near 17°C, settling to about 9°C after dusk. Occasional cloud gaps may bring brief brightness, though drizzle looks to persist intermittently. Winds stay moderate, resulting in a slightly cooler feel as we move further into the week.

Rain intensifies on Tuesday, delivering moderate downpours for much of the afternoon. Temperatures hover about 15°C, with lows near 10°C overnight. Brief clearer patches might pop up, but heavier bursts remain possible, maintaining a soggy atmosphere. Gustier breezes could accompany showers, emphasising a distinct shift toward cooler, unsettled conditions by midweek.

Further patchy rain arrives Wednesday, lifting daytime readings to about 17°C, then slipping to near 13°C after dark. Showers remain likely, but occasional dry breaks could emerge. Persistent clouds dominate, although slight warmth offers a modest reprieve. Moist conditions seem set to continue this weekend, ensuring an unsettled pattern remains in place.

This article was automatically generated