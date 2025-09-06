Bright skies are expected today, Saturday, September 6, in Tavistock, with sunny spells throughout. Temperatures reach about 19°C, while lows settle near 10°C tonight. Rain is unlikely, suggesting a dry interval from morning until late. Gentle breezes add mild freshness, rounding out a bright start to the weekend.
Moderate rain moves in tomorrow, and Sunday brings steady showers through much of the day. Temperatures hover near 17°C, with overnight lows about 10°C. Grey skies remain dominant, keeping conditions damp. Occasional breaks might appear, but rainfall could still be heavy at times, signalling a notably wet day overall.
Patchy rain lingers into Monday, offering more light showers throughout. Daytime highs reach near 17°C, settling to about 9°C after dusk. Occasional cloud gaps may bring brief brightness, though drizzle looks to persist intermittently. Winds stay moderate, resulting in a slightly cooler feel as we move further into the week.
Rain intensifies on Tuesday, delivering moderate downpours for much of the afternoon. Temperatures hover about 15°C, with lows near 10°C overnight. Brief clearer patches might pop up, but heavier bursts remain possible, maintaining a soggy atmosphere. Gustier breezes could accompany showers, emphasising a distinct shift toward cooler, unsettled conditions by midweek.
Further patchy rain arrives Wednesday, lifting daytime readings to about 17°C, then slipping to near 13°C after dark. Showers remain likely, but occasional dry breaks could emerge. Persistent clouds dominate, although slight warmth offers a modest reprieve. Moist conditions seem set to continue this weekend, ensuring an unsettled pattern remains in place.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.