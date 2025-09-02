Expect moderate rain today, Tuesday, September 2, with temperatures near 21°C at their highest and about 11°C overnight. Drizzle may crop up in the early morning hours, followed by cloudy spells later. Misty patches remain a possibility, creating a damp atmosphere as the day unfolds. Some moderate breezes can appear.
Tomorrow looks set for more moderate rain, with gusty winds and temperatures near 18°C during the day and about 12°C overnight. Showers are likely throughout, though partial cloud cover may break up the drizzle at times. Brisk conditions could linger into the evening, maintaining a cool feel through the night.
The day brings moderate rain with temperatures near 18°C and occasional mist early on. Damp spells are expected from morning into evening, with lows hovering about 10°C overnight. Intermittent light drizzle might develop, especially in the afternoon, while calmer moments offer brief chances of clear skies. Winds stay relatively gentle.
Another damp outlook arrives, featuring patchy rain with temperatures near 19°C. Light showers could appear sporadically, although some brighter spells might break through. Overnight falls to about 10°C. Occasional mist could form around dawn, yet most periods remain cool and grey. Gentle breezes could pick up later through the region.
Patchy rain continues this weekend with temperatures near 19°C and overnight values about 15°C. Tavistock experiences occasional drizzle, especially from midday onward, although intermittent breaks are possible. Light winds turn brisk at times, bringing fleeting cooler spells. Grey skies could dominate, yet dryness may appear in short intervals as well.
