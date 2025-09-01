Today, Monday, September 01 brings moderate rain to Tavistock, with skies staying mostly grey and temperatures near 18°C. Showers pass through the morning and linger into late afternoon, occasionally turning heavier by midday. Evening hours hold a chance of mist rolling in, keeping the weather quite damp well into nighttime.
Tomorrow looks a tad warmer, heading about 21°C under persistently cloudy skies. Rain is likely on and off, especially through midday, accompanied by occasional brisk breezes. Late afternoon might see lighter drizzle, though slightly heavier bursts remain possible if clouds remain dense. Conditions could briefly clear before evening sets in.
The day after tomorrow holds more showers, with highs about 18°C. Moderate rain could develop by midday, mixing with occasional drizzle in the afternoon. Brief sunny spells may appear, yet cloud cover stays dominant. Breezy conditions persist, bringing a cooler feel as night falls and scattered showers may still continue.
Thursday seems unsettled with more drizzle and slightly cooler air, keeping temperatures near 17°C. Showers drift through the morning and may escalate into moderate rain by midday. Occasional breaks in the cloud offer fleeting dryness, but rather damp conditions remain likely. Gusty winds could pick up, adding an extra chill.
Friday carries patchy rain into the region, with temperatures hovering about 17°C. Cloud cover stays prominent, though drizzle may ease in the afternoon. Sunny spells could emerge briefly, but showers remain possible towards evening. This weekend may feature calmer weather, yet a downpour or gusty spell cannot be ruled out.
This article was automatically generated
