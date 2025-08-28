Today, Thursday, August 28, brings heavy rain and frequent downpours in Tavistock. Temperatures near 20°C keep things mild, with occasional breaks in the downpour by late afternoon. Drizzle may persist into the evening, maintaining wet conditions through the night. Showers remain likely, creating a soggy start to the forecast. Even the late hours could stay damp, so an overall bleak day is expected.
Tomorrow remains showery from morning to late afternoon. Temperatures about 19°C deliver a slightly cooler feel. Brief clearer spells might appear midday, but clouds likely persist. Rain is anticipated to ease off a little into the evening. Overall, a damp day continues the unsettled weather forecast. Some drizzle could linger overnight, ensuring continued moisture.
This weekend kicks off with wet weather on Saturday. Temperatures near 18°C keep everything mild, although heavier bursts of rain are possible by midday. Showers might lighten up toward evening, but widespread cloud cover lingers. Overnight conditions may remain showery, sustaining the overall wet pattern.
Sunday continues the unsettled trend, with moderate rain dominating. Temperatures about 18°C ensure a similar feel, and more widespread showers are likely in the afternoon. Brief breaks in the rain may occur, but skies stay mostly grey. Late evening might still see occasional drizzle.
The rest of the week begins on Monday with patchy rain. Temperatures near 17°C bring a cooler edge, and misty intervals could develop early on. Light showers or drizzle may appear later, supporting the ongoing damp pattern. A generally cloudy outlook prevails without a break from unsettled conditions.
This article was automatically generated
