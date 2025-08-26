Today, Tuesday, August 26, will feel damp as moderate rain dominates, with temperatures near 21°C and readings near 13°C overnight. Tavistock is also likely to see showers into the evening. Some patchy mist may form, creating a grey start. A soggy weather outlook underscores the forecast.
Tomorrow looks overcast with moderate rain. Temperatures hover near 19°C by day, dropping to about 10°C after dark. Brief clearer spells could appear, but rain remains likely. Possible bursts of light drizzle may pop up occasionally. Sunny breaks are limited, keeping the forecast damp. Winds may gust slightly, making the wet conditions more noticeable.
The next day sees more unsettled conditions, with moderate rain continuing. Temperatures reach about 19°C and drop near 10°C later. Occasional lighter showers may feature, though heavier bursts could still develop. Fog patches might also roll in early. Clouds dominate, sustaining a rainy weather outlook.
The following day brings patchy rain and a few drier spells. Daytime peaks sit about 18°C, with overnight readings near 12°C. Occasional showers remain in the forecast, keeping things on the slightly wet side. Skies may brighten momentarily in the afternoon. Gusty winds could add to the mix. Some thunder is unlikely but not impossible.
This weekend continues with moderate rain, as daytime readings hover near 19°C and lows settle about 13°C. Short breaks in the rainfall might emerge, but conditions stay changeable for much of Saturday. Breezes strengthen later, supporting a windy feel. Sunshine remains elusive in this forecast. Overall, the weekend remains rainy.
This article was automatically generated
