Plenty of sunshine is expected today, coinciding with Monday, August 25, in Tavistock. Temperatures near 24°C promise a warm afternoon, while the evening should stay clear, dipping to about 12°C. Skies remain bright, offering minimal risk of showers throughout the day.
Tomorrow may bring occasional patchy rain, with daytime highs of about 22°C and overnight lows near 12°C. Light drizzle could appear, though breaks of sunshine might emerge in some spots.
Wednesday looks cooler, featuring moderate rain and highs about 19°C. Nights fall to near 10°C, suggesting a noticeable temperature drop. Occasional heavier bursts are possible, creating damper conditions.
Thursday stays unsettled as moderate rain lingers, keeping temperatures near 18°C by day and closer to 10°C later on. Winds could pick up, making outdoor conditions feel cooler overall.
Friday sees patchy rain, hitting about 18°C and dropping near 13°C overnight. Mild breezes could accompany intermittent drizzle, but intense deluges seem unlikely.
This weekend appears unsettled, with drizzle and occasional showers persisting across the region. Temperatures hover near the mid-teens, keeping afternoons relatively mild and evenings slightly cooler. Brief breaks in the clouds might offer sunny glimpses, though heavier bursts of rain can still develop quickly. Forecast data indicates minimal lengthy dry periods, sustaining modest rainfall amounts. Occasional lighter winds keep conditions from feeling too blustery, but extra moisture may intensify any chill. Intermittent cloud cover limits sunshine, reducing late-summer warmth. Rainy spells could shift around, yet no drastic changes are forecast. Temperatures remain near seasonal norms, ensuring a mild wrap-up.
This article was automatically generated
