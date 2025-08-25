This weekend appears unsettled, with drizzle and occasional showers persisting across the region. Temperatures hover near the mid-teens, keeping afternoons relatively mild and evenings slightly cooler. Brief breaks in the clouds might offer sunny glimpses, though heavier bursts of rain can still develop quickly. Forecast data indicates minimal lengthy dry periods, sustaining modest rainfall amounts. Occasional lighter winds keep conditions from feeling too blustery, but extra moisture may intensify any chill. Intermittent cloud cover limits sunshine, reducing late-summer warmth. Rainy spells could shift around, yet no drastic changes are forecast. Temperatures remain near seasonal norms, ensuring a mild wrap-up.