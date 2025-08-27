Today, Wednesday, August 27, looks rainy at first, with patchy showers that ease by midday. In Tavistock, skies gradually brighten later, offering pleasant sunshine. Gentle breezes accompany the clearing, making daytime weather more inviting. Temperatures hover near 21°, dipping to about 10° overnight, ensuring a crisp evening air.
Tomorrow brings moderate rain, with cooler daytime conditions and frequent cloudy spells. Showers could last for much of the morning, though the intensity might lessen slightly later on. Temperatures near 17° and lows of about 10° create a noticeably damp atmosphere. Gusty winds may arise, adding to the unsettled weather.
Friday sees patchy rain early, yet brighter intervals may appear as the day progresses. Cloud cover can remain variable, allowing occasional glimpses of sunshine between light showers. Temperatures sit near 20°, falling to about 11° overnight, maintaining a mild feel overall. Gentle breezes could accompany any afternoon clearing.
This weekend starts with Saturday bringing moderate rain and breezy gusts that could pick up in exposed areas. Early downpours may taper off by midday, leaving pockets of clearer conditions. Daytime readings hover near 21°, slipping to about 12° later, offering a relatively warm evening. Occasional cloud breaks might deliver brief sunshine.
Sunday looks unsettled once more, with patchy rain lingering through the day. Occasional breaks in the clouds may present brief sunny spells, though showers remain likely in the afternoon. Temperatures near 19°, dropping to about 11°, keep the weather mild. Drizzle might persist after sunset, but some partial clearing is possible overnight.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.