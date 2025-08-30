Today, Saturday, August 30, brings moderate rain in Tavistock, with downpours throughout the day. Skies might stay grey, and occasional light showers could pop up. Temperatures near 19°C are expected at their peak, dipping to about 11°C overnight, keeping conditions damp. This wet forecast signals a soggy start for anyone venturing outdoors.
Tomorrow, Sunday, continues moderate rain, with occasional breaks in the drizzle during midday. Temperatures about 18°C remain likely, dipping near 12°C as night falls. Skies should remain cloudy, and those unsettled weather conditions could stick around. Expect intermittent gusts. This weekend stays thoroughly wet, rounding off an overall rainy pattern.
The start of Monday delivers moderate rain, although there might be lighter spells breaking through the clouds. Temperatures about 17°C will likely keep the day mildly cool, before dipping near 11°C by late evening. Grey skies remain prominent, and breezes may appear occasionally. Conditions lean towards damp. No sunshine expected.
The arrival of Tuesday keeps the rainy pattern alive, with showers persisting throughout much of the day. Temperatures near 17°C might linger, rolling back to about 11°C overnight. Mist could form later, so hazy views are anticipated. Overall, conditions remain unsettled, continuing the theme of damp weather. Breezes stay gentle.
The middle of Wednesday looks brighter, though patchy rain could make appearances. Temperatures near 20°C promise a milder feel, with lows about 11°C after dark. Clouds might part occasionally, bringing moments of clarity above. Winds remain moderate. This forecast wraps up the week’s weather, offering a respite from heavier downpours.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.