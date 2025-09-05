Today is Friday, September 5 in Tavistock with morning mist followed by patchy rain near lunchtime. Temperatures hover near 10°C early on, rising to about 18°C by midday. Drizzle may persist through the afternoon, although partial cloud could appear before nightfall. Misty conditions should fade after sunrise, revealing occasional brighter spells.
Tomorrow promises partly cloudy skies and some sunshine. Early hours might drop to near 11°C, then climb to about 20°C by midday. Most of the day should remain dry, with only a slim chance of rain. Mild breezes can keep things comfortable, though patches of cloud may linger and some fleeting sunshine could break through around midday.
This weekend sees moderate rain on Sunday, arriving gradually and settling in by morning. Showers could intensify near midday, with temperatures rising from about 13°C to near 18°C. Damp weather may hang on through late afternoon, though occasional breaks might pop up later on for short intervals.
Monday continues this rainy pattern, with heavier downpours at times. Temperatures stay near 13°C at sunrise, peaking at about 17°C later in the day. Breezy winds might accompany each wave of rain, and much of the day is likely to feel wet, but there is potential for brief drier moments here and there.
Tuesday keeps the unsettled trend going, with patchy rain from dawn onwards. Readings start near 11°C, rising to about 17°C under mostly cloudy skies. Light showers may continue through midday, possibly easing by evening. Mist could form after dark, rounding off a consistently showery stretch.
This article was automatically generated
