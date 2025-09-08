In Tavistock, today (Monday, September 8) starts with clear spells before patchy rain moves in. Occasional mist could appear, so expect a few damp moments. Temperatures reach near 18°C by midday, with mild breezes. The evening should settle with lighter showers, offering a calm finish.
Tomorrow sees moderate rain with heavier bursts possible during the morning. Cloudy skies dominate most of the day, and temperatures climb about 15°C. Damp conditions linger, though a few brighter breaks may appear later. The late evening remains showery, keeping things relatively cool heading into the night.
Expect patchy rain on Wednesday, with milder conditions and temperatures near 17°C. Light breezes remain in place, bringing occasional drizzle in the afternoon. Some drier spells might emerge, though showers are still likely. Night-time could stay damp, but any heavy downpours slowly ease off.
Thursday continues unsettled, offering bursts of rain throughout the day and around 15°C at peak. Brisk winds may make it feel slightly chillier. Intermittent drizzle and cloud cover are on the cards, but fleeting dry intervals might pop up. Overnight, conditions remain damp, so keep an eye on passing showers.
Look out for continuing patchy showers on Friday, with temperatures about 16°C. Overcast skies and light rain showers break up any sunnier spells. A gentle breeze sticks around, and the day concludes with mild dampness. Further unsettled weather could persist into this weekend, so keep an eye on local conditions. Overnight, temperatures might briefly dip near 9°C, keeping things chilly enough for extra layering.
This article was automatically generated
