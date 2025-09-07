Cloudy skies and moderate rain are expected today, Sunday, September 7, in Tavistock, with temperatures near 19°C. Showers could appear throughout the day, creating damp conditions. Light drizzle may pop up early morning, shifting to patchy rain by afternoon. Evening hours might see misty weather, accompanied by occasional breezes.
Tomorrow brings a mix of sunshine and patchy rain, with temperatures about 18°C. Light rain is possible from mid-morning, followed by brighter spells later. Some drizzle may linger into the evening, so a few damp patches could persist overnight. Breezy intervals might develop during midday.
Expect patchy showers on Tuesday, with highs near 17°C. Clouds dominate much of the day, although brief breaks might appear. Light rain remains likely through afternoon, and cooler air sets in by nightfall. Occasional gusts may add a mild chill to the later hours.
Showers stick around on Wednesday, with temperatures hovering about 16°C. Early drizzle could turn heavier at midday, then ease toward evening. Overcast skies may break occasionally, offering short spells of clearer conditions, but expect more damp moments into late hours. Gusty winds might pick up briefly in open areas.
Rain remains possible on Thursday, with temperatures about 17°C. Light rain showers could merge into heavier bursts briefly, accompanied by breezy conditions. Mist may form overnight if skies clear late. Friday could maintain a chance of drizzle, though some sunshine might sneak through. Extended forecasts indicate periodic showers continuing, with unsettled conditions likely through the remainder of the week, ensuring regular wet spells.
This article was automatically generated
