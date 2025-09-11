Today, Thursday, September 11, in Tavistock, moderate rain is expected across many hours, with showers frequently rolling in. Temperatures near 15°C, with lows about 10°C by night. Strong breezes add to the damp conditions, though a sunny pause could occur during the afternoon.
Tomorrow also brings moderate rain, with temperatures about 15°C and breezy conditions continuing. Overnight lows hover near 9°C. Showers seem persistent, though occasional breaks in cloud cover may appear. Gusts could pick up during midday, causing sudden bursts of heavier rain in some spots.
Expect patchy rain as the weekend kicks off on Saturday, with temperatures near 17°C marking a slight bump from earlier in the week. Lows hover about 9°C. Light breezes might shift to stronger gusts, and cloudy skies could dominate. Brief sunshine could show up in the afternoon.
More damp weather follows on Sunday, as moderate rain persists for many hours. Highs reach near 17°C, with the potential for blustery conditions in exposed areas. Showers may turn heavier toward midday, though a few clearer spells might emerge. The evening likely stays cloudy as winds gradually ease.
A cooler trend moves in on Monday, with patchy rain lingering through midday. Temperatures hover about 15°C, while lows remain near 12°C. Light showers might punctuate the day, but occasional glimpses of sunshine are possible. Upticks in wind speed may develop, keeping conditions unsettled into the late afternoon. Expect the pattern to persist through the rest of the week, with off-and-on showers continuing throughout midweek and gentle breezes.
This article was automatically generated
