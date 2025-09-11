A cooler trend moves in on Monday, with patchy rain lingering through midday. Temperatures hover about 15°C, while lows remain near 12°C. Light showers might punctuate the day, but occasional glimpses of sunshine are possible. Upticks in wind speed may develop, keeping conditions unsettled into the late afternoon. Expect the pattern to persist through the rest of the week, with off-and-on showers continuing throughout midweek and gentle breezes.