Today, Sunday, September 14, brings moderate rain to Tavistock, with temperatures about 17°C. Showers look set to come and go from dawn until dusk, creating a damp atmosphere overall. Brisk winds might make it feel slightly cooler at times, though short breaks in the clouds may still happen briefly.
Tomorrow is likely to bring patchy rain, with temperatures near 16°C. Drizzle could appear early on, persisting into midday. Occasional drier interludes are possible, but skies stay mostly unsettled. Breezes remain moderate, keeping it a bit cool. Any sunshine will be limited, though a few brief brighter spells might occur.
Tuesday keeps the pattern going, with patchy rain and temperatures about 16°C. Light showers could interrupt the morning, continuing sporadically through the afternoon. Overcast conditions may dominate, though glimpses of clearer skies could slide in. Winds ease slightly, making things feel a touch milder. Damp weather, however, still lingers overall.
Wednesday appears rainier, with moderate downpours at intervals and temperatures near 17°C. Showers may intensify for parts of the day, creating a fairly soggy spell. Cloud cover likely remains thick, giving limited sunshine. Slightly stronger gusts can sweep through, adding extra bite. A few short-lived breaks might pop up intermittently.
Thursday offers patchy rain once again, though temperatures about 18°C bring a slight boost. Fog or mist might linger early, then clearer conditions could follow. Sunshine seems more likely later, providing a calmer wrap-up to the week. Any heavier showers look unlikely, but a stray spell could still drift by.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.