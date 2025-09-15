Today in Tavistock, Monday, September 15, patchy rain looks likely through morning and midday, with temperatures near 15°C and lows close to 12°C. Gentle showers might give way to lighter clouds by late afternoon, though damp conditions remain possible. Plan on occasional drizzle and brief spells of dryness.
Tomorrow sees scattered rain throughout the day, with midday temperatures hitting about 17°C and overnight readings near 11°C. Short bursts of heavier rain could appear, but calmer skies may emerge by late afternoon. Light breezes accompany cooler intervals, so expect mild conditions under mostly cloudy coverage.
Midweek conditions bring continued patchy rain, with temperatures near 17°C and lows about 12°C. Intervals of light drizzle may pop up in the early morning before turning drier toward midday. Overcast skies are likely for most of the afternoon, but a brief break in the clouds could appear.
The day for Thursday seems slightly warmer, featuring temperatures near 19°C and lows about 16°C. Occasional light rain might sprinkle the morning, with overcast skies lingering through midday. Patchy conditions could allow for drier spells by evening, although drizzle remains possible. A gentle breeze may accompany the milder air.
Expect patchy rain again on Friday, with temperatures about 19°C and lows near 15°C. Morning fog could reduce visibility, but it may clear later for cloudy spells. Brief showers remain possible in the afternoon, while calmer conditions are likely by evening. Lingering drizzle cannot be completely ruled out overnight, maintaining a damp feel. Winds stay light throughout the day.
This article was automatically generated
