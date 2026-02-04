Today, Wednesday, February 4 brings a misty start across Tavistock, followed by patchy rain near midday and occasional light showers. Skies remain cloudy with brief drier moments. Temperatures about 9°C at their peak and dipping near 5°C later. Moderate breezes could add a chill to the air through the day.
Tomorrow looks rainy, with steady showers continuing through the morning and heavier bursts later. Conditions stay damp under grey skies, and splashes of moderate rain could linger into the evening. Temperatures about 11°C at midday and near 7°C overnight. Breezy winds might push frequent showers around throughout this wet day.
Friday brings several wet spells, featuring patchy rain and occasional lighter moments. Cloud cover remains consistent, although brief breaks may appear. Temperatures near 11°C could feel milder, while lows hover about 8°C after sunset. Showers stay likely, but intensity appears gentler than earlier days, offering a relative lull from rainfall.
Saturday sees patchy rain early on, with possible thunder nearby before clouds break slightly. Temperatures about 11°C in the afternoon and dipping near 4°C overnight. Light drizzles come and go, but periods of mist or fog might also hover. It remains overall generally overcast, though not as damp as before.
Sunday sets a quieter tone, despite occasional light rain showers in the afternoon. Some early fog may lift, revealing breaks of partial sunshine. Temperatures near 10°C around midday and dipping about 3°C by nightfall. Winds remain moderate, and showers should be short-lived, offering a slightly brighter end to the week.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.