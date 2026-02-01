Today, Sunday, February 1 in Tavistock brings plenty of rain, overcast skies, and morning mist, with temperatures near 8°C and overnight lows about 1°C. Showers dominate early on, then patchy clouds emerge. Evening remains mostly clear, though a slight chance of drizzle could persist. Breezes stay moderate, preventing any heavy downpours.
Tomorrow maintains a brisk breeze and scattered rain, with temperatures near 7°C dipping to about 1°C tonight. Morning looks cloudy, giving way to light rain later. Gusty winds arrive by midday, adding a chill to the air and stirring up unsettled conditions. Occasional wet spells could linger well into the evening.
Milder conditions occur Tuesday, with temperatures near 10°C dropping to about 4°C overnight. Rain remains likely, though brief breaks may appear in the afternoon. Visibility might be reduced by patchy mist in the morning, but a gentle breeze helps keep the air fresh. Expect a generally damp, yet not too chilly day.
Midweek keeps mild conditions on Wednesday, with temperatures near 10°C and lows about 4°C. Expect occasional drizzle, thick cloud cover, and possible patchy rain into the afternoon. Sunshine might peek through fleetingly, but the evening wind could strengthen, drawing in fresh showers. Humidity stays noticeable, though major downpours look unlikely.
Late in the week sees moderate rain on Thursday, with temperatures near 9°C and a mild low about 8°C. Rain showers remain persistent most of the day, leading to prolonged wet spells. Occasional heavier bursts may also appear, and breezy conditions could pick up by dusk.
This article was automatically generated
