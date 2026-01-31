More moderate rain persists Wednesday, bringing frequent showers that could intensify at times. Temperatures near 8°C and lows about 4°C set a cool tone, with drizzle and cloud coverage expected throughout. Foggy patches might also develop, limiting visibility in spots. This unsettled forecast could continue into the weekend, so people around Tavistock should prepare for further wet weather. Harsher downpours remain very possible into the evening.