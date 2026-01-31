Today, Saturday, January 31, is expected to feature patchy rain with some mist during the morning. Fog could also develop briefly, making the day feel grey at times. Temperatures near 10°C and lows about 4°C ensure it stays relatively mild, though occasional drizzle might keep skies dull.
Tomorrow brings moderate rain and drizzle, with fog lingering early on. Skies might brighten slightly later, but widespread clouds should dominate. Temperatures about 8°C and lows near 2°C add a cool touch, while persistent showers could fall in bursts, making outdoor plans damp throughout the day.
Expect more moderate rain Monday, with a risk of gusty breezes adding extra chill. Temperatures near 8°C and overnight values around 1°C keep conditions brisk, so heavier clouds are likely for much of the day. Occasional breaks may appear, but showers look set to dominate.
Patchy rain makes another appearance Tuesday, accompanied by overcast skies and possible morning mist. Temperatures close to 10°C and lows about 4°C offer a milder interval, yet sporadic showers could persist through the afternoon. Partial cloud breaks may emerge later, but damp conditions will likely linger.
More moderate rain persists Wednesday, bringing frequent showers that could intensify at times. Temperatures near 8°C and lows about 4°C set a cool tone, with drizzle and cloud coverage expected throughout. Foggy patches might also develop, limiting visibility in spots. This unsettled forecast could continue into the weekend, so people around Tavistock should prepare for further wet weather. Harsher downpours remain very possible into the evening.
This article was automatically generated
