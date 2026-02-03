Today is Tuesday, February 3, and the weather forecast suggests patchy rain with occasional drizzle. Stronger winds may sweep through in the afternoon, so expect unsettled conditions for most of the day. Rainfall is expected to intensify briefly by late afternoon. Temperatures near 10°C before dipping to about 7°C by nightfall in Tavistock.
Tomorrow definitely looks like more rain on the way, damp weather and grey skies. Some brighter breaks could appear around midday, but showers remain. Winds might gust higher later on, contributing to a brisk feel. Temperatures near 9°C, and the breeze might pick up, keeping it cool heading into the evening.
Thursday promises heavier rain in the morning, potentially easing later. Conditions will stay changeable through midday, with persistent wet spells. Overcast skies may linger, reducing sunshine throughout the afternoon. Temperatures about 10°C should hold during the afternoon, but expect them to slip to near 8°C when winds strengthen again after sundown.
Friday brings patchy rain and the chance of misty conditions, especially during early hours. Morning mist could reduce visibility early on. Intermittent showers are likely as the day progresses, but dry intervals may emerge briefly. Temperatures hover near 11°C in the afternoon, then drop to about 9°C towards evening amid a gentle breeze.
This weekend remains unsettled with spotty rain on Saturday. A few brighter periods could appear, but showers still loom. Temperatures near 11°C, dropping to about 6°C after dusk. A moderate breeze could persist overnight, ensuring damp conditions linger well into late hours.
This article was automatically generated
