Today, Monday, February 2, in Tavistock sees a morning with patchy rain drifting through. Temperatures near 1°C early on climb to about 9°C. A brisk breeze might carry drizzle into the late afternoon, so conditions stay damp and overcast into the evening. Rain chances remain high. These conditions could persist.
Tomorrow starts mild, with temperatures near 5°C and patchy showers lingering. Clouds remain thick through midday, keeping the atmosphere grey but slightly warmer, edging up to about 8°C. Rain returns by late afternoon, so expect a few spells of drizzle that could persist into the night. Winds stay relatively steady.
Midweek on Wednesday remains unsettled, offering morning drizzle and bursts of rain. Early readings near 5°C should rise to about 10°C, giving a warmer feel despite cloudy skies. Occasional breaks could appear, though rain risk endures through midday. Conditions turn breezy before evening, with dampness lingering. Late-night drizzle is possible.
The next day, Thursday, might see showers, with morning temperatures near 6°C and highs about 9°C. Skies stay overcast, but occasional brighter spells could sneak through during the afternoon. Rain looks limited, though light drizzle cannot be ruled out altogether. A gentle breeze continues, keeping conditions cool and damp throughout.
Heading into Friday, skies begin cloudy with temperatures near 6°C, warming to about 9°C by midday. Rain may return, but downpours seem unlikely. Winds could pick up in the afternoon, bringing a chill to the air. Weekend looks likely to stay changeable, with near 4°C overnight and drizzle. Expect conditions.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.