Today, Sunday, February 15 in Tavistock brings a damp start with patchy rain and drizzle. Skies remain mostly overcast, with the possibility of a few light showers later. Winds might pick up at times, but there is a chance of clearing spells. Temperatures hover about 10°C, dipping near 5°C overnight.
Tomorrow remains showery with bursts of rain persisting through the day. Cloud cover dominates, though occasional breaks might appear late afternoon. Winds continue strong, and patchy drizzle is likely. Temperatures top out close to 8°C and drop about 4°C towards evening, promising cooler moments between showers. Overall conditions remain unsettled.
Cloudy conditions emerge on Tuesday, with some light sprinkles forming during the afternoon. Early hours keep it chilly, and a few rain patches may linger into midday. Breezes ease but skies remain grey overall. Temperatures nearly 7°C by day and settle about 2°C overnight, signalling a colder night than Monday.
Wet conditions dominate Wednesday, featuring moderate to heavy rain at intervals. Some calmer moments sneak in, yet showers often redevelop. Wind gusts strengthen at times, helping push temperatures near 9°C before dipping close to 4°C after sunset. Conditions stay unsettled overall, maintaining a damp backdrop for most of the day.
A shift arrives on Thursday, threatening heavy snow, producing gusty winds and biting windchill. Some bursts may mix with rain, leading to slushy conditions. Temperatures peak around 2°C, dropping near 1°C later, ensuring a chilly finish. Any break in this wintry pattern seems brief, keeping the day cold and changeable.
This article was automatically generated
