Today, Monday, February 9, sees persistent rain in Tavistock, with early mist turning heavier later on. The morning begins damp, and grey skies are likely to remain throughout the day. Breezy winds will gradually pick up, creating a cool feel. Temperatures near 9°C are expected as the afternoon unfolds.
Tomorrow brings widespread rain and patchy fog, with heavier downpours likely at intervals. The morning could start overcast, leading into more persistent showers by midday. Winds remain steady, though not as strong as earlier in the week. Temperatures climb near 11°C, offering slightly milder but still unsettled conditions.
Wednesday continues the wet spell, with moderate rain interspersed by occasional bursts of heavier showers. Damp conditions are anticipated from sunrise to sunset, and a brisk wind may raise the chance of scattered gusts. Temperatures hover near 10°C, maintaining a mild feel despite the soggy outlook.
Thursday offers a mix of patchy rain and brief calmer spells, though cloud cover remains dominant. Early hours might feature light drizzle that gradually fades, replaced by isolated showers in the afternoon. Winds pick up again, bringing a lively breeze. Temperatures settle near 9°C during the day.
Friday ushers in chillier conditions, with colder air sweeping across the region. Rain may mix with sleet at intervals, especially in the morning, as stronger winds take hold. Skies remain largely grey, and any breaks are likely short-lived. Daytime temperatures hover near 5°C, lending a distinctly wintry feel before nightfall delivers an even colder edge. Winds could gust intermittently overnight.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.