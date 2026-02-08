Today, Sunday, February 8, brings patchy rain in the morning with brief sun later on. Fog might linger early, and drizzle could pop up by midday. Temperatures near 11°C feel cool under moderate wind, so expect a damp start. Skies may clear slightly before evening returns to a rainy scene.
Tomorrow sees moderate rain intensifying throughout the day. Clouds dominate, with misty conditions possible in the early hours. Brief light drizzle might occur around midday, but heavier downpours remain likely. Winds will pick up sometimes. Temperatures about 10°C, dipping to near 7°C by late evening. Rain remains persistent overall.
Tuesday could feature heavier showers with occasional thunder rumbling overhead. Frequent cloud cover keeps sunshine limited, and fog patches may appear early on. Temperatures about 12°C offer milder air, but gusty winds create a brisk feel. Stormy moments are expected late afternoon, bringing more spirited rainfall across the region overall.
Wednesday maintains moderate rain, easing into patchy drizzle. Cloudy skies dominate, with occasional breaks of dryness. Temperatures near 11°C keep things relatively mild, though brisk gusts persist. Damp conditions intensify around mid-afternoon, leading to heavier downpours at times. Fog might roll in overnight, limiting visibility but maintaining that wet trend.
This weekend extends the rainy pattern that has dominated all week. In Tavistock, moderate rain remains likely, with temperatures about 11°C and 6°C at night. Thunder might crop up again, but lighter drizzle should show up too. Gusty winds persist, ensuring unsettled conditions continue across much of the area overall.
This article was automatically generated
