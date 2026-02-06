Today, Friday, February 6, in Tavistock brings moderate rain, with heavier downpours expected later on. Skies remain overcast, and temperatures about 11°C keep things relatively mild. Light misty patches may appear early, so expect damp conditions to linger well into the evening. Light breezes will make it feel a bit cooler, while possible showers persist after dark.
Tomorrow sees more moderate rain rolling in, with temperatures near 11°C once again. Drizzle could appear early, easing into occasional patchy rain by midday. Overcast skies stick around, so expect fairly cloudy conditions throughout. Evening might bring some relief, but light rain is still on the cards. Temperatures dip to about 6°C overnight, keeping things cool.
This weekend looks slightly calmer, though patchy rain remains possible. Temperatures hover about 10°C, with a cooler start near 4°C in the early hours. Sunny intervals might appear around midday, but showers could return late afternoon. Evening conditions turn damp again, so keep an eye on passing clouds. Expect mild breezes to linger, making the day feel comfortable enough despite occasional drizzle.
The new week brings moderate rain continuing through the day, with temperatures about 8°C. Damp conditions persist from morning to night, and showers are likely to remain steady. Occasional drizzle could break up heavier bursts, but skies stay grey. Wind picks up slightly, making it feel cooler late afternoon. Evening rain may intensify briefly, so expect a soggy end to the day.
Further on Tuesday, patchy rain remains possible, with temperatures about 10°C. Drizzle might appear again.
This article was automatically generated
