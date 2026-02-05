Today (Thursday, February 5) in Tavistock looks rainy, with moderate rain persisting through the day. Showers are likely from morning to night, bringing consistent dampness to local weather conditions. Gusts may get noticeable, and temperatures near 11°C keep the atmosphere mild despite the wet forecast.
Tomorrow is set to bring more patchy rain, though it might ease at times. Occasional drizzle could linger, and skies may remain overcast. Expect a maximum of about 11°C, keeping conditions on the cooler side. Wind speeds appear moderate, ensuring the forecast remains breezy but not too intense.
A mix of patchy rain appears likely on Saturday, maintaining the damp outlook. Some breaks in the cloud might emerge, yet showers could pop up throughout the afternoon. Temperatures about 10°C provide a relatively mild feel for this weekend. Winds stay moderate, hinting at occasional bursts of light drizzle.
Sunday continues the weekend trend with possible rain returning by midday. Early hours might see some cloud cover, and temperatures near 10°C keep things comfortable. Brief moments of drier spells may appear, but drizzle and mist remain prominent. Another mild day is on the cards, although breezy periods could persist.
Next week kicks off with Monday expecting moderate rain through much of the day. Clouds might dominate the sky, and temperatures about 9°C mark a cooler turn. Blustery conditions are likely, delivering a brisk feel to local weather. Rainy spells could last into the evening, painting a damp start. Winds might pick up overnight, intensifying the mid-week outlook.
This article was automatically generated
