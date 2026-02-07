Today (Saturday, February 7) in Tavistock sees moderate rain for most of the day, with temperatures near 11°C and lows about 6°C. Fog may roll in after dusk, though it might turn misty too. Consistent dampness lingers well into the evening, so expect steady moisture around local areas. Rainfall remains likely through nighttime.
Tomorrow brings patchy rain throughout the morning, with highs near 10°C and lows about 6°C. Showers may persist into the afternoon, but heavier bursts appear less likely. Light drizzle could form occasionally before winds turn calmer by night. Some cloudy intervals may offer brief breaks, though damp conditions remain prevalent.
The next day sees heavier rain spreading through daylight hours, keeping temperatures near 10°C and nights about 7°C. Fog might descend later, creating murky conditions after dark. Any glimpse of brightness looks slim, as clouds remain dominant. Occasional gusts can scatter the clouds, but soggy spells are expected for much of the period.
Another day looks damp again, with moderate rain on and off, plus daytime readings about 11°C. Early mist could briefly lift, but fresh showers are likely by midday. Nights fall close to 5°C, with breezy spells amplifying the chill. Some intervals may feel calmer, yet occasional heavier patches of rain cannot be ruled out.
Midweek stays rainy, with daytime levels near 11°C and evenings about 8°C. Drizzle may punctuate moderate downpours, and stronger gusts could heighten the chill. Skies remain unsettled, ensuring wet conditions dominate. Brief dry spells might appear, though rainfall returns overall.
This article was automatically generated
