Today (Thursday, February 12) sees patchy rain from morning to night. Misty spells might greet the early hours, while skies remain mostly overcast. Temperatures near 10°C, dipping to about 6°C by nightfall. Breezes may pick up intermittently, keeping showers in the mix well into the evening in Tavistock.
Tomorrow (Friday) threatens moderate rain through midday. Temperatures about 10°C could hold until late afternoon. Morning fog and drizzle are likely, followed by heavier downpours that linger into evening. Conditions remain damp, so intervals of rain are a strong possibility. Southerly gusts may grow stronger in the afternoon, pushing extra moisture ashore.
Saturday looks brighter at first, though a chance of scattered showers emerges later. Early sunshine might push temperatures near 6°C, dipping to about 0°C overnight. Clouds build through afternoon, but heavy rain stays away until late. Expect the day to end on a cooler note. Breezes pick up slightly, offering a brisk afternoon.
Sunday brings patchy rain and occasional fog in the morning, gradually giving way to partial sunshine. Temperatures near 10°C peak around midday, falling to about 3°C after sunset. Some wet spells may return towards evening, so cloud cover could increase as nighttime approaches. Winds might strengthen briefly around midday.
Monday should see more patchy rain through the day. Temperatures near 10°C, with mild breezes holding steady. Periods of drizzle or light showers remain possible, but a few breaks in the cloud might appear. Evening conditions stay generally overcast, keeping the air damp and the night slightly warmer.
This article was automatically generated
