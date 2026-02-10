Today, Tuesday, February 10 sees moderate rain from dawn to late evening, with drizzle in early hours. Clouds linger through midday and might break occasionally. Fog patches could appear at night, but rain likely persists. Temperatures near 12°C keep conditions mild, though breezy gusts add some extra chill.
Tomorrow maintains a similar pattern with persistent moderate rain and stronger breezes. Showers could become heavier by late afternoon, providing a wet forecast for both commuters and evening activities. This weather forecast suggests a damp midweek across the region, with breezes continuing. Temperatures about 11°C mark a slight dip, yet the day remains relatively mild despite occasional gusty spells.
Unsettled conditions persist Thursday, featuring patchy rain through much of the afternoon. Tavistock may notice heavier bursts if wind gusts strengthen, so local residents can expect an overcast sky. Temperatures near 10°C keep the air on the cooler side, though any breaks in the clouds may feel more comfortable.
A dramatic shift arrives Friday when morning drizzle switches to heavy snow in the afternoon. Temperatures near 2°C accompany gusty winds, creating chilly conditions. Intense wintry episodes may appear briefly, though they could lessen toward dusk. The overall outlook remains cold, with frosty air persisting well after nightfall.
A calmer trend sets in this weekend with partly cloudy skies likely for Saturday. Temperatures near 5°C by mid-afternoon offer a lighter breeze, though overnight lows dip below freezing. Sunshine might appear at times, but overcast spells remain possible. Conditions stay mostly dry, featuring minimal chance of further rain.
This article was automatically generated
