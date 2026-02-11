Today, Wednesday, February 11, will be showery with on-and-off drizzle across Tavistock. Occasional fog could roll in later, keeping conditions damp and visibility low. Expect temperatures near 11°C by midday, dipping to about 8°C after sunset, with moderate winds possible. Coastal areas may experience slightly stronger gusts as evening approaches.
Tomorrow looks similar with patchy rain lingering through the morning. Brief brighter spells could show up by midday, but clouds remain dominant. Temperatures near 10°C should stick, and gusty breezes may make it feel chillier. Light showers are possible later. Calm may occur late afternoon before showers pick up again.
Friday brings a frosty start, dropping to about 1°C overnight. Daytime highs might struggle to exceed 9°C, with intermittent sleet or light snow in some spots. Occasional drizzle and mist could linger, maintaining a chilly vibe. Afternoon cloud cover stays. Clouds could thicken by nightfall, bringing a chance of flurries.
Saturday feels cold early on, hovering near -2°C before climbing towards 6°C. Clear skies might break through briefly in the morning, while patchy rain could develop later. Light sleet or overcast periods may appear, keeping conditions unsettled. Winds remain moderate. Evening drizzle might linger, expect unsettled conditions well into night.
This weekend on Sunday ushers in a wetter pattern, with moderate rain arriving by midday. Temperatures about 10°C should dominate, though persistent drizzle and mist might limit visibility. Local weather stays breezy, and heavier downpours cannot be ruled out overnight. Gusts may intensify, prolonging damp spells as darkness sets in.
This article was automatically generated
