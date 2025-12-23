Today is Tuesday, December 23, bringing patchy rain and cloudy skies through the morning. Tavistock experiences similar conditions with possible breaks of sun by afternoon. Temperatures near 10°C keep things mild for winter. A gentle drizzle may appear before midday. Light breezes may add a chill but nothing too brisk.
Tomorrow looks mostly bright with patchy cloud. Temperatures about 5°C keep the air crisp. Rain is unlikely, so the day should stay clear. Breezes pick up, bringing a cooler feel later. Minimal chance of showers. Expect morning cloud cover clearing before midday. Sunshine may peek through occasionally, brightening the afternoon.
Thursday promises chilly conditions with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures about 4°C suggest a frosty start and crisp midday. Sunshine is likely to break through, though cloud patches may linger. Rain remains absent, so the forecast stays dry. Expect breezy spells all day, adding a slightly sharper edge to the cold.
Friday looks brighter with clear skies dominating most hours. Temperatures about 4°C maintain that winter chill, especially early on. Sunshine prevails, offering a crisp but pleasant outlook. No rain is on the horizon, keeping conditions stable. Gusty winds are possible, so the air might feel slightly cooler by late afternoon.
This weekend continues the calmer trend with sunshine persisting on Saturday. Temperatures near 6°C keep things moderate, though nights stay cool. No sign of rain, so clear conditions appear likely. Gentle breezes remain steady, making the local forecast comfortable. Sporadic cloud might form but should not disrupt much bright spells.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
