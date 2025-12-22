Today, Monday, December 22 in Tavistock, expect rain on and off with clouds overhead. Temperatures near 10°C during the day, dipping to about 7°C in the evening. Occasional drizzle may appear through the afternoon under mostly grey skies. Light, mild breezes can develop at times.
Tomorrow looks drier with partly cloudy skies dominating. Temperatures hover near 9°C, while morning lows sit about 5°C before climbing steadily. A mix of sun and passing clouds should keep conditions mild for much of the day. Little to no rain is expected, making for calmer local weather.
Wednesday brings plenty of sunshine, although it stays chilly at about 6°C by midday. Overnight lows could dip near 0°C, so expect crisp air if venturing out. Clear skies will greet early risers, offering bright conditions throughout. Winds may feel brisk at times, so keep an eye on those midday gusts.
Thursday looks bright again, with partly cloudy weather and daytime highs near 4°C. Freezing mornings remain possible, dropping to about 0°C at dawn. The local forecast suggests gentle winds alongside mostly clear skies. Sporadic cloud cover might roll in later, but conditions stay pleasant and dry.
Friday continues the crisp pattern, with afternoon readings near 4°C and overnight lows about -2°C. The weather forecast indicates partial cloud cover, but sunshine is likely to return. Rain remains unlikely, keeping conditions dry into the evening. Gusts may pick up slightly, though nothing too severe is expected. The rest of the week remains settled, with minimal chance of rain.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.