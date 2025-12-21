Today, Sunday, December 21, is bringing patchy rain in the area, combined with some cloud breaks. Temperatures near 10°C and lows about 5°C will shape mild weather conditions, though a few lighter showers could drift by throughout the day. Tavistock is likely to see similar patterns, with limited evening drizzle.
Tomorrow continues with patchy rain, reaching about 11°C at the warmest point and settling near 7°C overnight. Monday’s forecast suggests ongoing clouds and occasional drizzle, although a few drier spells may appear later in the day. Rain could be scattered at times, but calmer breezes might arrive. Expect occasional gloom.
Conditions on Tuesday appear partly cloudy, with top temperatures near 10°C and lows about 5°C. Brighter spells should break through, and any threat of rain looks minimal, giving a relatively dry day overall. Evening hours may see a slight drop, but skies remain mostly clear. Calm breezes could persist gently.
Overcast skies set the tone on Wednesday, with maximum readings near 6°C and dips about 1°C. Grey conditions could dominate, yet rain is unlikely. Breezes may pick up occasionally, adding a chill to the afternoon. The later hours stay cloudy but no showers appear expected. Temperatures remain steady throughout evening.
Clear skies arrive on Thursday, featuring plentiful sunshine and highs about 4°C. Overnight could dip near -2°C, bringing a crisp feel to the air. Rain remains absent, keeping the day bright yet chilly. Sharp breezes may blow earlier, then conditions settle under stable weather. Frosty moments might develop after dark.
