Today, Wednesday, January 7, in Tavistock, the weather forecast features continuous moisture with patchy drizzle, mist, and occasional fog. Rain looks likely for most of the day, keeping conditions damp and quite chilly overall. Temperatures push near 6°C by midday and sink about 3°C overnight, reinforcing the winter weather vibe.
Tomorrow promises heavier showers with the possibility of wintry elements during late evening. Strong gusts may accompany these downpours. Temperatures settle near 10°C through the afternoon, then slide to about 3°C. Rain stays steady, occasionally mixing with brief sleet or snow after dusk, heightening the winter forecast. Expect windy spells.
Another unsettled pattern emerges on Friday, bringing patchy rain and occasional drizzle. Conditions remain cool, with highs near 6°C and lows about 4°C by evening. Showers may persist intermittently, though rainfall totals should be lighter compared to Thursday. Fog or mist could develop briefly in sheltered spots or valleys later.
This weekend kicks off with Saturday’s weather carrying patchy drizzle, although skies might brighten briefly. Temperatures climb near 6°C, while lows hover about 0°C overnight. Brief clear spells are possible, but light breezes and rain clouds may return periodically to keep conditions a touch damp for much of the day.
Sunday brings moderate rain and mist at intervals, continuing the unsettled trend. Daytime readings hover near 6°C, with overnight levels about -1°C. Occasional drizzle could mix in, ensuring a wet experience for much of the day and cooler temperatures. Strong breezes are also possible, rounding out this dynamic weather forecast.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.