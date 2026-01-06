This weekend features Saturday holding onto occasional light rain, with short sunny breaks in between. Afternoon readings hover near 6°C, presenting a chilly end to the week. The wet conditions continue off and on, ensuring a rather changeable forecast for anyone watching local weather trends. Any improvement remains uncertain, so the next few days continue with unsettled patterns. Rain bands could shift timing, but heavy downpours appear less likely after weekend. However, scattered showers remain possible, maintaining a watchful eye on local weather conditions. Overall, unsettled weather dominates regionally.