Today, Tuesday, January 6, brings patchy rain with possible drizzle by late afternoon. Local weather in Tavistock indicates cloudy skies for much of the day, with brief sunny moments possible around midday. Temperatures near 6°C maintain a cool feel, and the evening may see light showers rolling in.
Tomorrow stays mostly grey, as patchy rain persists into the morning. Midday could bring some respite, but overcast conditions quickly return. Temperatures about 7°C keep things brisk, especially when light drizzle pops up later in the afternoon.
Thursday ushers in heavier rainfall during midday, with occasional spells of moderate downpours. Temperatures near 11°C feel milder, but the wet weather remains the dominant feature. Wind gusts pick up slightly, adding to the unsettled setup.
Friday continues this damp theme, bringing patchy rain for much of the day. Skies stay largely overcast, limiting sunshine to fleeting intervals. Temperatures sink closer to 6°C, reinforcing the cool atmosphere and sustaining a consistent chance of showers through dusk.
This weekend features Saturday holding onto occasional light rain, with short sunny breaks in between. Afternoon readings hover near 6°C, presenting a chilly end to the week. The wet conditions continue off and on, ensuring a rather changeable forecast for anyone watching local weather trends. Any improvement remains uncertain, so the next few days continue with unsettled patterns. Rain bands could shift timing, but heavy downpours appear less likely after weekend. However, scattered showers remain possible, maintaining a watchful eye on local weather conditions. Overall, unsettled weather dominates regionally.
This article was automatically generated
