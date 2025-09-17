Today is Wednesday, September 17 with patchy rain drifting across Tavistock, accompanied by occasional cloudy spells. Temperatures about 17°C and a brisk breeze may keep conditions feeling slightly cool. Short bursts of lighter showers mix with greyer skies for an unsettled vibe. Overall, a wet day sets the tone for this local forecast.
Tomorrow brings frequent patches of drizzle and breezy gusts, with temperatures near 19°C through midday. Clouds linger, but rain chances dip slightly in the evening, offering short glimpses of brighter skies. Mild air persists, ensuring conditions stay comfortable despite dampness and a continued risk of light rain.
Expect mostly sunny conditions on Friday, with temperatures about 19°C under clearer skies. Sunshine dominates well into the afternoon, though a slight chance of late cloud may appear. Gentle breezes keep things pleasant, making this segment of the forecast a welcome break from earlier wet weather.
This weekend sees showers returning on Saturday, with temperatures near 17°C and occasional gusty winds. Rainfall might intensify briefly during midday, though drier interludes bring brief relief. Overcast skies could dominate, keeping the overall feel cool and unsettled. Expect a breezy day and keep an eye on potential stronger bursts of rain.
Conditions take a cooler turn on Sunday, with highs about 11°C. Intermittent light rain could linger, but occasional breaks through the cloud may offer brief dryness. Expect patchy drizzle to persist at times, rounding out this local forecast on a chilly note before next week’s weather developments. Rain certainly remains a possibility.
This article was automatically generated
