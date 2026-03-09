Today, Monday, March 9, brings patchy rain with a foggy start, along with occasional drizzle throughout the morning. Temperatures near 13°C will feel mild, ensuring a comfortable day for those venturing outside. Some brighter spells may develop, but damp conditions remain possible. Overnight, values dip to near 6°C.
Tomorrow sees more patchy rain continuing, with a cloudy morning giving way to occasional showers later. Temperatures about 12°C keep conditions fairly mild, though brisk afternoon winds could pick up. Early evening may bring thicker cloud, and overnight lows hover close to 5°C, maintaining a cooler edge.
Midweek brings a shift toward moderate rain, providing wetter weather right across the region. Temperatures about 10°C keep the air feeling cool, and heavier bursts are likely through midday. Winds become increasingly gusty, prompting swirling conditions into late afternoon. Nightfall sees a drop to near 4°C, adding a slight chill.
Thursday looks unsettled again, featuring spells of light drizzle and occasional heavier showers through midday. Temperatures near 12°C maintain a mild feel, but gusty winds add a fresh bite at times. Overcast skies break briefly, revealing rare glimpses of sunshine. Later, persistent rain returns before nightfall, with lows around 7°C.
Friday stays chilly, combining moderate rain and sleet in many areas. Temperatures hover near 7°C at their peak and slip to about 1°C overnight, creating a cold feel. Mist may form in the evening, so skies remain gloomy overall. Showers persist off and on, while breezy conditions return, but any dryness appears short-lived in Tavistock.
This article was automatically generated
