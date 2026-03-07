Midweek ushers in cooler weather, with moderate rain possible early on. Temperatures about 4°C in the morning reach near 10°C later in the day. Some sunshine could peek through, though showers may persist. Skies might clear by evening, delivering a crisp night. Later in the week might still hold unsettled skies, with further rain likely. Wind gusts might strengthen on occasions, maintaining a brisk feel throughout. Occasional mist is possible overnight.