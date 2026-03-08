Today in Tavistock on Sunday, March 8 will see fog early on and drizzle at times. Patchy rain is likely after midday, with clouds persisting throughout. Temperatures near 12°C keep things mild, though a few damp spells could appear late in the day.
Tomorrow looks mostly cloudy, with light rain possible by midday. Temperatures about 13°C bring a slightly warmer feel, and any early fog should clear before afternoon. Occasional showers can pop up, but brighter skies might peek through in the evening.
Expect some passing showers on Tuesday, along with stronger breezes in the afternoon. Temperatures about 10°C keep the day slightly cool, and a few periods of drizzle may linger into the evening. Some breaks in the clouds could bring brief brighter spells, but rain holds a decent chance.
Wednesday sees more unsettled weather, with patchy rain likely around midday. Temperatures near 10°C maintain a mild feel, although occasional gusts could pick up. Some sunshine might break through in the afternoon, offering brief clarity between showers. Later in the day, a chance of lingering drizzle remains, though the night could stay relatively calm. Skies may turn cloudy toward midnight.
Thursday could bring stronger winds, with on-and-off rain persisting through much of the day. Temperatures about 12°C keep conditions mild, but gusty periods are possible in the afternoon. Occasional drizzle may pass quickly, yet heavier spells of rain cannot be ruled out. By nightfall, clouds may persist, bringing slight dampness into the late hours. Winds might pick up overnight.
This article was automatically generated
