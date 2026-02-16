Today is Monday, February 16, bringing patchy rain with heavier showers likely by midday. Conditions appear cloudy at times, with brief clearer spells possible later. Temperatures near 8°C are on the cards, so the day will feel mildly cool. Gustier winds may accompany the showers, making things breezy.
Tomorrow sees patchy rain lingering, but breaks in the cloud could offer a few brighter moments. Temperatures about 6°C suggest a crisp feel, especially during morning hours. Showers might remain light, though they could intensify briefly during the afternoon. Keep an eye out for passing rain clouds.
Wednesday looks stormy with periods of heavier rain that may mix with sleet at times. Temperatures near 5°C add a chilly edge, and gusts could pick up. Persistent downpours dominate much of the day, leaving only short windows of respite. Expect a rather soggy midweek forecast.
Thursday turns mostly cloudy, with only a slim chance of rain and temperatures about 4°C. Any early chill gradually fades, but skies remain overcast. Sunshine might break through occasionally in the afternoon, yet overall conditions stay subdued. The day should feel calmer compared to Wednesday’s unsettled weather.
Friday brings milder conditions and overcast skies, with temperatures near 10°C. The forecast remains largely dry, though a few patches of cloud may produce brief drizzle. Tavistock can expect calm weather heading into this weekend, and a gentle breeze should keep the air feeling fresh. Conditions appear relatively stable, making it a pleasant close to the week before any potential changes later.
This article was automatically generated
