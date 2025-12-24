Today, Wednesday, December 24, brings a mixture of partly cloudy skies and fairly bright sunshine. Temperatures hover near 5°C midday, slipping to about 2°C by late evening. In Tavistock, conditions remain calm with a gentle breeze, so it feels crisp but generally dry throughout the day and into the night.
Tomorrow remains partly cloudy, with daytime readings close to 4°C and a slight drop to about 1°C after sunset. Gentle winds might pick up briefly but stay manageable, keeping conditions dry overall. Occasional sunny spells may appear mid-afternoon, offering a pleasant but fairly chilly feel heading quietly into the evening.
The next day, Friday, sees fairly bright sunshine, with temperatures near 4°C around midday and dipping to about -1°C late at night. Skies remain clear, bringing a very crisp winter vibe. Winds look moderate, so conditions feel calm while daylight lasts, and the evening stays generally chill under starry skies.
This weekend begins on Saturday with sunshine and a noticeable boost in temperatures, peaking close to 7°C midday. Early morning values rest near -1°C, gradually rising under clear skies. Light breezes keep the atmosphere slightly comfortable for winter, while afternoon warmth remains moderate. Evening conditions slip back towards about 3°C.
Continuing this weekend on Sunday, skies stay clear, though temperatures settle near 5°C by mid-afternoon. Early hours sit near -1°C, so it’s brisk at dawn before sunshine kicks in. Gentle winds prevail, keeping the environment very calm. Overnight lows dip close to 0°C, ending the week on a cool note.
This article was automatically generated
