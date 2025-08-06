Today, Wednesday, August 6, arrives with partly cloudy skies and a dry outlook. Temperatures sit near 20°C, while overnight lows rest about 9°C. The chance of rain is zero, making this an ideal moment for bright spells. Light breezes should keep things feeling comfortable throughout the day.
Tomorrow expects patchy rain, with highs near 18°C and lows around 10°C. Showers may appear sporadically but likely won’t linger. Cloud cover could increase, yet a few glimpses of sunshine might still break through. Winds could pick up slightly, adding a gentle stir to the overall weather scene.
Friday offers partly cloudy intervals combined with periods of bright sunshine. Temperatures climb near 22°C, and overnight values hover about 10°C. Rain seems unlikely, ensuring a calmer vibe. Light winds should persist, providing a smooth transition into the weekend. Tavistock is also forecast to see similar conditions around this time.
This weekend begins with Saturday bringing extended sunshine for most of the day. Temperatures near 22°C promise a warm daytime atmosphere, while overnight figures will settle about 11°C. Rain remains unlikely, so clear skies should dominate. Slight breezes continue, maintaining mild conditions and carrying the pleasant weather theme forward.
Sunday looks similarly bright, with a full day of sunshine likely. Temperatures hover near 23°C, and the cooler nights settle about 10°C. Persistent dryness and gentle breezes encourage stable conditions. Skies are set to stay mostly clear. Gentle breezes remain in place, ensuring minimal changes to the steady outlook. No showers are anticipated. All remains tranquil.
