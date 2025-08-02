Plenty of sun is expected today for Saturday, August 2 in Tavistock, kicking off this weekend with minimal cloud and almost no chance of rain. Temperatures near 21°C will warm the day, dropping to about 9°C overnight. Clear skies should dominate, keeping conditions bright throughout.
Tomorrow might bring spells of patchy rain, raising the likelihood of damp conditions. Light mist might linger early on, but any showers should remain brief. Temperatures near 20°C should still feel comfortable, although skies could stay grey at times. Occasional drizzle may appear, but calmer intervals are possible as the day progresses.
Monday looks set to start with mild conditions, though occasional drizzle could appear. Temperatures near 24°C may offer a warmer feel, followed by some sunny spells if clouds part. Strong breezes are possible, so rain patches might move through faster, granting glimpses of sunshine in between.
Tuesday appears calmer with steady sunshine throughout most of the day. Temperatures about 20°C will bring a pleasant freshness, and skies should remain largely clear. Occasional clouds may drift by, but no rain is predicted, allowing uninterrupted light for much of the daylight hours.
Wednesday might see plenty of brightness, with only a few overcast spells breaking the sunshine. Temperatures near 22°C are anticipated, and breezes look lighter than earlier in the week. Rain remains unlikely, keeping conditions comfortable and clear for the remainder of this period. No showers are predicted, so dryness should continue into the following days. Warmer conditions could also potentially develop soon after.
This article was automatically generated
