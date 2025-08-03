Today, Sunday, August 3 in Tavistock, features grey skies early on with possible patchy rain around midday. Cloudy spells break occasionally for mild sunshine, with temperatures near 21°C in the afternoon and dipping to about 10°C at night. Light winds and slightly higher humidity keep conditions comfortable throughout the day.
Tomorrow could bring some drizzle in the morning, giving way to brighter intervals by late afternoon. Rain remains a distinct possibility, so expect temperatures about 23°C. Overnight lows hover near 12°C, offering a mild evening in the local climate. Clouds may thicken again, but a few sunny spells are still possible.
Tuesday sees patchy rain gradually fading into partly cloudy skies. Daytime warmth peaks near 19°C, while overnight stays about 11°C. Occasional light rain is on the cards, although it should weaken as the day goes on. Moderate breezes persist, shaping a generally stable weather forecast for anyone following local updates.
Wednesday looks much sunnier, offering clear skies from morning until late evening. Temperatures approach 22°C, creating a pleasant daytime feel, then slip to near 10°C overnight. Little to no rain appears likely, making it a fine period for bright, dry conditions. Gentle breezes and moderate humidity complement the mild climate.
Thursday carries the sunny theme forward, with the forecast pointing to near 23°C at its warmest. Night-time levels fall to about 10°C, maintaining a cool and clear environment. No significant rain is anticipated, ensuring plenty of sunshine for the rest of the week. Light winds round out a calm weather scene.
This article was automatically generated
