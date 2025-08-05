Today, Tuesday, August 5, in Tavistock looks mostly sunny, though a few morning showers could pop up. Skies should clear by midday, bringing bright conditions through the afternoon. Anyone tracking the local weather forecast can expect temperatures near 20°C, with lighter breezes offering a calmer feel. A slightly cooler evening is likely, with about 10°C overnight.
Tomorrow brings partly cloudy skies on Wednesday, with minimal chance of rain in the early hours. Afternoons appear bright, and temperatures about 21°C keep things comfortable. Many looking for weather updates might appreciate the mild breeze, making for a gentle end to the day as conditions settle near 10°C overnight.
The day sees patchy rain on Thursday, especially near midday, though occasional drier spells should still appear. Temperatures close to 21°C might dip if showers linger, but conditions remain fairly mild for most. Cloud cover may persist into the evening, and anyone watching the forecast can expect a damp yet bearable night.
Another spell arrives Friday with some early drizzle followed by sunshine. Temperatures roughly 24°C in the afternoon bring a burst of warmth, making midday feel quite summery. Skies could turn partly cloudy later, but it should remain fair overall. By nightfall, conditions look calmer, with a dip to about 13°C likely.
This weekend sees a brighter Saturday, with partly cloudy skies and daytime figures around 21°C. Early mist may arise, but any dampness should fade swiftly, delivering a mostly clear day. Those following weather updates can expect gentle breezes and an overnight low close to 13°C, keeping conditions cool enough for comfort.
This article was automatically generated
