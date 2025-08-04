Today, Monday, August 4, brings patchy rain in the morning with some brighter spells later. Conditions remain changeable, so keep an eye on those clouds. Highs near 22°C and lows about 12°C make for mild weather. Tavistock sees occasional drizzle, but the evening could clear up for a pleasant end.
Tomorrow is partly cloudy with sunshine. Rain chances stay low, offering a drier forecast overall. Temperatures near 19°C are comfortable, and overnight values about 11°C bring a slight evening chill. Gentle breezes keep things fresh without any major gusts or heavy showers on the horizon. The day stays calm throughout.
The following day warms to about 21°C under mostly sunny skies. Some clouds could drift by, but no significant rain is expected. Early morning feels crisp near 10°C, so conditions trend mostly fresh and bright. Light breezes remain steady throughout, making the afternoon pleasant for any outdoor glimpses of sunshine.
The next day features mostly overcast skies but fairly mild weather. Temperatures near 21°C offer comfortable conditions, though occasional mist could easily appear. Mornings may be cloudy, yet the afternoon might brighten slightly. Lows about 12°C keep nights moderate. Expect calm breezes and minimal rain risk as the week continues.
This weekend arrives with moderate rain, bringing a wetter outlook. Temperatures near 19°C keep conditions mild, though showers could be frequent. Early hours may feel damp, but afternoons might see brief dry spells. Nights hover about 12°C, so expect cooler evenings. Overall, rainfall remains likely, though conditions may shift slightly.
This article was automatically generated
