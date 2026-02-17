In Tavistock, a rainy atmosphere sets the scene today, Tuesday, February 17, with moderate downpours and temperatures near 6°C. Conditions remain unsettled through the evening, with drizzle persisting and lows dipping to about 0°C. Cloudy skies dominate, bringing occasional bursts of light rain into the night.
Tomorrow looks even wetter, with heavy rain and gusty winds pushing temperatures near 8°C. Showers turn persistent by midday, and stronger bursts of rain appear late afternoon. Expect evening drizzle to linger, though readings remain around 4°C overnight. Air may feel chilly in exposed spots. Some patchy clouds may emerge before dawn.
Another wet pattern is forecast Thursday, with patchy rain nearby and afternoon highs around 6°C. A lull in showers arrives briefly, but overcast conditions persist. Evening brings increased cloud cover and occasional drizzle, keeping temperatures near 5°C. Overnight stays quiet, with light winds. A brief lull may offer short-lived dry spells.
Friday sees milder weather, reaching about 11°C under mostly overcast skies. Early clouds break for a short interval, though passing showers are still possible. Patchy rain lingers into late afternoon, but conditions gradually stabilise. Evening remains calm, with temperatures near 10°C and limited drizzle heading into the night.
Warmer winds blow in this weekend, pushing Saturday’s highs to near 13°C. Overcast skies continue, but any rain stays light or isolated. Late afternoon sees murky conditions with gentle breezes, keeping the atmosphere comfortable. Nighttime readings hover about 10°C. Gentle breezes maintain a mild vibe afterward, rounding off a stretch of mild weather.
This article was automatically generated
