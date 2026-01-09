Today, Friday, January 9, brings patchy rain and drizzle dominating local weather conditions throughout daylight hours. Temperatures hover near 6°C, dipping to about 3°C overnight. Occasional showers persist, and skies remain mostly grey, creating a damp atmosphere for anyone venturing outside. Winds remain brisk, maintaining a feeling across the region.
Tomorrow sees clearer skies in the morning before light rain returns in the afternoon. Temperatures peak near 6°C, dipping to about 0°C overnight. Saturday is set for occasional sunshine, though drizzle might still pop up later on. Winds should ease slightly, allowing brief breaks of brightness to develop between showers.
This weekend continues with moderate rain on Sunday, prompting wetter conditions. Levels rise to about 11°C, with early lows near 1°C. Drizzle intensifies at times, ensuring a persistent rainy spell throughout midday and possibly into the evening. Mists could form in areas, keeping visibility lower before heavier bursts arrive later.
Next up is Monday, presenting patchy rain and occasional fog. Daytime readings climb near 11°C, then settle to about 9°C late. Showers appear likely, making for another damp outlook but offering mild air through most hours. Cloud cover remains extensive, with brief sunny spells possible if rain clouds shift away.
Tuesday wraps up the outlook with heavier bursts moving in. Highs reach about 9°C, and lows drop near 4°C overnight. Intermittent downpours might continue, extending wet spells until conditions ease by late evening in Tavistock. Occasional gusts keep the air flowing. Overcast skies are likely to dominate, offering little sunshine.
