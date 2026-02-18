This weekend is expected to stay mostly cloudy, with patchy rain popping up from time to time. Temperatures near 12°C bring a relatively mild feel, and lows hover near 10°C in the evening. Light drizzle could show up, but heavier bursts seem less likely. Winds remain moderate, maintaining a slightly brisk environment. Sunshine might peek through briefly, offering fleeting brightness. The day is not shaping up to be particularly windy. Expect mild humidity overall.