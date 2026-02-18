Today, Wednesday, February 18, in Tavistock, heavy rain sticks around with temperatures near 8°C and lows near 4°C. Drizzle may appear, but the main feature is consistent downpours.
Tomorrow looks drier, though patchy rain nearby might linger with temperatures about 8°C and minimums near 4°C. Clouds remain overhead, but a few clear spells could break through in the afternoon.
The next day sees milder conditions and a possibility of patchy rain, with highs near 11°C and overnight values about 4°C. Some overcast skies may give way to brief drizzle, but any showers should be light and scattered. Winds pick up slightly, though not excessively strong, keeping the ambience breezy.
This weekend is expected to stay mostly cloudy, with patchy rain popping up from time to time. Temperatures near 12°C bring a relatively mild feel, and lows hover near 10°C in the evening. Light drizzle could show up, but heavier bursts seem less likely. Winds remain moderate, maintaining a slightly brisk environment. Sunshine might peek through briefly, offering fleeting brightness. The day is not shaping up to be particularly windy. Expect mild humidity overall.
Sunday brings cooler air again, with temperatures about 12°C during daylight and near 10°C overnight. Occasional rain remains on the cards, mostly light, though a steady breeze could enhance that damp feeling. Overcast conditions dominate, and drizzle is possible, wrapping up a week of changeable weather. Fog is not expected, but pockets of thicker cloud may hover in the late evening. Gentle winds persist, keeping conditions calm.
