Today is Friday, February 13 in Tavistock. Expect moderate rain with temperatures about 10°C and breezy conditions throughout the morning and afternoon. Showers might ease slightly by evening, giving a short break from the drizzle. Skies remain mostly grey too, so prepare for a damp day with occasional heavier bursts.
Tomorrow begins with patchy rain nearby, though some sunny spells could appear late morning. Temperatures near 6°C promise a crisp start, dropping to about -2°C overnight. Evening conditions may turn unsettled, with light sleet possible. Winds pick up, adding a blustery edge. Rainfall eventually eases briefly, but clouds stick around.
This weekend brings another wet spell on Sunday, with periods of moderate rain from dawn until midday. Temperatures about 11°C create a milder feel, though showers linger before tapering off in the late afternoon. Occasional drizzle could reappear overnight. Winds blow steadily, but breaks in the clouds offer fleeting brightness.
More unsettled conditions return Monday, featuring patchy rain nearby and brisk gusts. Temperatures near 8°C make for a cool day. Morning showers might be heavier, but a short lull emerges midday, offering a quick respite. None of this unsettled weather truly clears, and drizzle could persist into late evening hours.
Cloudy skies persist Tuesday as overcast conditions dominate. Temperatures about 7°C keep things chilly, though any rain appears minimal. A touch of mist may form early, but overall dryness should prevail throughout the day. Light breezes maintain a cool ambience. Nights remain near 5°C, preventing a drop in overnight conditions.
This article was automatically generated
