In Tavistock, today, Thursday, February 19, brings plenty of clouds and a strong chance of rain. Temperatures near 9°C will keep things fresh, with about 3°C overnight. Expect occasional showers through the afternoon, but some clear spells could develop by late evening.
Tomorrow is set to remain overcast, with bursts of rain popping up now and then. Temperatures about 12°C in the afternoon may feel mild, dipping to near 4°C later. A few breaks in the cloud could appear, but rainy spells are likely to stick around at times.
This weekend on Saturday brings more unsettled weather, with rain expected for much of the day. Temperatures near 12°C keep it relatively mild. Showers could come and go, so brief dry spells might pop up. Evening may stay damp with lingering drizzle.
This weekend on Sunday features a genuine mix of cloud and possible rain. Temperatures about 13°C promise a mild feel, though breezy spells could bring added freshness. Some breaks in the clouds may brighten up daytime hours. However, passing showers remain possible, especially toward the late afternoon and evening.
Monday continues the trend of patchy rain, with temperatures near 12°C and only brief sunny spells emerging. Some dryness could show up through midday, though occasional rain may persist into late afternoon. Overall, conditions often remain mild for this time of year, hovering about 7°C overnight. The rest of the week could hold further rain at times, but a few clearer spells might break through.
This article was automatically generated
