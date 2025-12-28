Today, Sunday, December 28, starts cloudy with temperatures near 7°C. Skies remain mostly grey throughout the day, and no rain is expected. Breeze levels stay modest, keeping conditions calm and comfortable. Evening hours see temperatures dip to about 1°C under lingering cloud cover. Tavistock experiences similar weather, making this local weather forecast stable for now.
Tomorrow looks overcast, with daytime temperatures about 5°C and a slight drop to near 0°C by night. Skies remain dull, but rain stays unlikely in this forecast. Light winds add to the chilly air, though it won't be too gusty. Conditions stay mostly uniform from morning to evening, offering a stable weather update.
Cloudy conditions continue Tuesday, with daytime highs near 5°C and overnight lows about -1°C. Sunshine may appear briefly, but skies generally stay grey, maintaining a cool weather pattern. Winds remain moderate, and no rain is expected. Temperatures stay chilly after sunset, keeping the evening overall cool and crisp.
Sunny spells brighten Wednesday, pushing daytime readings close to 5°C. The air feels crisp, especially after dark when lows settle about -1°C. Clear skies persist, offering calmer conditions across the region. No rain is in sight, keeping the day dry and very pleasant throughout.
This weekend is expected to be overcast, with temperatures near 6°C at midday and dipping toward -1°C overnight. Clouds dominate much of the day, and patchy rain could appear for brief intervals. Winds stay moderate, and conditions overall remain mild for early January, ensuring a serene and comfortable final outlook.
